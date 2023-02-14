Florence Sanders of Manchester passed this life on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at the age of 68. Memorial Services will be scheduled at a later time.

A native of Fresno, California, Florence was the daughter of the late James Paul and Florence Norwood Penn. She was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening. She had a “Green Thumb” and could grow anything. Mrs. Sanders loved being a “Grandma” and enjoyed spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Samuel J. Bageard; son, Ricky Paul Scott and brother, James Paul Penn II.

Mrs. Sanders is survived by son, Donald Nichols of Sevierville; daughter, Kellie Styles (Henry) of Talbot; brother, Ricky Penn (Robin) of Dallas; sisters, Cheryle Penn of Dallas and Sandy Keith of Pensacola, FL; sister-in-law, Carlene Penn of Sevierville; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Styles (fiancé, Dylan Peopples), Samuel Styles of Talbot, Amber Nichols of Sweetwater and Michael Nichols of Knoxville; great grandchild, Ashton Todd Peopples and nieces and nephews, Eric Kennedy (fiancé, Lacy Tetstone) of Bain Bridge, GA, Cody Kennedy (Monique) of North Carolina, Sierra Keith of Pensacola, Brandi Penn of Dallas and James Penn III of Knoxville.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.