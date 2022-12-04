Flooding possible in Middle Tennessee this week

Drought conditions that frustrated many Tennesseans will get a heavy dose of rain this week.

According to the National Weather Service office in Nashville, flooding is possible across much of middle Tennessee this upcoming week, particularly Monday, Dec. 5 through Thursday, Dec. 8.

Moderate to heavy rainfall will begin to impact Middle Tennessee Monday as the first of multiple waves of rain make their way across the area.

Areas south of Interstate 40, especially near the Alabama border, will see threats for flooding late Monday into Tuesday. Specific timing and shifts in forecast are possible. Currently, NWS forecasts 5-6 inches of rain possible across most all of Middle Tennessee.

The National Weather Services reminds you to “turn around, don’t drown.”

Tips from NWS:

*Do not drive into flooded areas. If floodwaters rise around your car, abandon the car and move to higher ground if you can do so safely. You and the vehicle can be quickly swept away.

* Six inches of water will reach the bottom of most passenger cars causing loss of control and possible stalling.

* A foot of water will float many vehicles.

* Two feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles including sport utility vehicles (SUV’s) and pick-ups.