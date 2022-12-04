Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Flooding possible in Middle Tennessee this week

Published

Heavy rain is possible from Monday, Dec. 5 through Thursday, Dec. 8. Graphic provided by National Weather Service Nashville office.

Drought conditions that frustrated many Tennesseans will get a heavy dose of rain this week.

According to the National Weather Service office in Nashville, flooding is possible across much of middle Tennessee this upcoming week, particularly Monday, Dec. 5 through Thursday, Dec. 8.

Moderate to heavy rainfall will begin to impact Middle Tennessee Monday as the first of multiple waves of rain make their way across the area.

Areas south of Interstate 40, especially near the Alabama border, will see threats for flooding late Monday into Tuesday. Specific timing and shifts in forecast are possible. Currently, NWS forecasts 5-6 inches of rain possible across most all of Middle Tennessee.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The National Weather Services reminds you to “turn around, don’t drown.”

Tips from NWS:

*Do not drive into flooded areas. If floodwaters rise around your car, abandon the car and move to higher ground if you can do so safely. You and the vehicle can be quickly swept away.
* Six inches of water will reach the bottom of most passenger cars causing loss of control and possible stalling.
* A foot of water will float many vehicles.
* Two feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles including sport utility vehicles (SUV’s) and pick-ups.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022