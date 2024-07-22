Flag Receptacles to Be Installed at CCAP

By Katie Northcott

At their July 11 meeting, the Capital Outlay Committee approved the placement of a distressed flag receptacle at the Coffee County Administrative Plaza (CCAP).

Coffee County Veterans Association (CCVA) members Lamar Wilkie, Stephen Sember, and Bob Mullins attended the committee meeting. They said that flags rarely appear in the current receptacles, which Wilkie described as “old, faded, and awful.” The CCVA requested to place one new receptacle outside the courthouse and one outside the mayor’s office.

“When I saw this, I said, ‘Heck yeah,’ because we need this,” Committee Chairman Terry Hershman said.

The CCVA hopes that more prominent placement will make the receptacles more accessible to community members. Hershman agreed, saying that most people probably don’t know the current receptacles are there. Two USPS mailboxes, built to last in outdoor conditions, have been purchased and repurposed as flag receptacles. The CCVA just needs approval for their new placement.

“The good news about bringing this to the Capital Outlay Committee is that the county doesn’t have to outlay any capital,” Wilkie said.

The CCVA stores the distressed flags it receives at its building, which is located at 130 Shelton Rd. in Manchester. Each June, they hold a service to burn the distressed flags. U.S. Flag Code describes burning as the preferred method of destroying flags with dignity. The code says that a flag should be destroyed when it is “no longer a fitting emblem for display.” This includes flags that have been soiled, torn, or damaged. Flag receptacles are a way for community members to respectfully dispose of worn American flags.