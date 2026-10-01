Five Westwood Rockets Earn DRVC All-Conference Honors

By Owen Whitsett

Five Westwood Middle School football players have earned DRVC All-Conference honors following the 2026 season.

Berott Clem, Brentley Brown, Eric Dickerson, Walker Lovelace and Marcus Monahan were each selected after playing key roles for the Rockets throughout the fall.

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Clem, Lovelace and Brown were major pieces of the Westwood offense throughout the season. Clem and Lovelace contributed both on the ground and through the air, including connecting on Westwood’s 50-yard halfback-pass touchdown against Forrest late in the season. Both also made plays defensively for the Rockets.

In the trenches, Dickerson and Monahan developed into two imposing defensive linemen for Westwood. Both brought exceptional size and physicality for middle school players and became major pieces of a Rocket defense that consistently created problems at the line of scrimmage.

Their ability to clog running lanes and get into opposing backfields helped Westwood hold opponents to minimal rushing yardage for long stretches this season, including games in which opposing offenses were pushed into negative yardage on numerous plays.

The combination of Dickerson and Monahan up front gave Westwood a physical presence in the middle of its defense throughout the year and earned both linemen spots on the All-Conference team.

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Westwood’s five 2026 DRVC All-Conference selections are:

No. 80 Berott Clem

No. 2 Brentley Brown

No. 75 Eric Dickerson

No. 33 Walker Lovelace