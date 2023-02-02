First Manchester City Schools Family Resource Fair Thursday, Feb. 9

Manchester Afterschool Journey, Manchester City Schools Family Resource Center, and ZEAL are hosting the first Manchester City Schools Family Resource Fair on February 9, 2023, from 4:30 to 6:00pm at Westwood Elementary School.

The purpose of this fair is to offer families resources available to help them be better informed parents. There will be door prizes, a silent auction, food, and 25+ vendors who can provide helpful resources to families.

All Manchester City School Families are invited to attend, enjoy and be informed of the great resources available for them.

For more information, contact BJ. Sylvia at 931-728-3412 extension 2436; Jimmy St. John at 931-728-3412 extension 2434; or Alondra Ramirez Martinez at amartinez@k12mcs.net