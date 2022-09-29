First Coffee County Volunteer Fair to be held Saturday, Oct. 8th

The first-ever Coffee County Volunteer Recruitment Fair will be held Saturday, October 8, 2022 at the Coffee County Administrative Plaza – 1321 McArthur Street, Manchester – from 12:00 – 2:00 PM. Set up begins at 11:00 AM.

The event is designed to connect non-profit organizations to volunteers to help their groups and for volunteers to find organizations to help and volunteer with.

You are invited to the fair to:

Discover non-profit organizations in our community and what they do

Learn what kind of help is needed

Discover how your skills and talents can be used

Recruit volunteers to your non-profit

Earn TN Promise and scholarship credit hours

Food trucks will be on site.

Recruiters will be provided with 1 table and 2 chairs, as well as the potential to expand your non-profit organization.

Sign up by October 1st. For more information call 931-588-8482, or email info@accesshope247.com. The event coordinator is Audrey Johnson.