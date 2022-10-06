Connect with us

News

First Coffee County Volunteer Fair to be held Saturday, Oct. 8th

Published

The first-ever Coffee County Volunteer Recruitment Fair will be held Saturday, October 8, 2022 at the Coffee County Administrative Plaza – 1321 McArthur Street, Manchester – from 12:00 – 2:00 PM. Set up begins at 11:00 AM.

The event is designed to connect non-profit organizations to volunteers to help their groups and for volunteers to find organizations to help and volunteer with.

You are invited to the fair to:

  • Discover non-profit organizations in our community and what they do
  • Learn what kind of help is needed
  • Discover how your skills and talents can be used
  • Recruit volunteers to your non-profit
  • Earn TN Promise and scholarship credit hours

Food trucks will be on site.

For more information call 931-588-8482, or email info@accesshope247.com. The event coordinator is Audrey Johnson.

