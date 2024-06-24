INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATIONS: When and where can you see fireworks near Coffee County for July 4th

The Independence Day holiday is fast approaching and Thunder Radio News has compiled a list of some area celebrations to attend.

TULLAHOMA – JULY 3RD

The City of Tullahoma will have its free Independence Day event Wednesday, July 3rd at Grider Stadium (baseball field behind Tullahoma High School).

Gates open at 4PM. Live Music starts at 5PM with the band “Vinyl Radio”. The headliner band is “6 Wire” – which is the house band for the Nashville Predators.

Lyle Russell, Deputy Director of the Tullahoma Parks and Recreation Department described them as “top notch stuff” :

Tullahoma Fireworks show will start at 9:15 p.m. and is expected to be about 16 minutes long. After the Fireworks, “6 Wire” will perform another set that should last about 45 minutes.

MANCHESTER – THURSDAY, JULY 4TH

The City of Manchester will have its annual event on Thursday, July 4th with with the hub of activity taking place at Rotary Park next to the Manchester Recreation Complex (557 N. Woodland Street). There will be food trucks on site and the band “Burning Las Vegas” will be performing at the Rotary Amphitheatre starting at 7PM.

Fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. and will be set off in Fred Deadman Park. The display will be set to music that you can hear on Thunder Radio: 107.9 FM and 1320 AM (listening on the app will cause a 12 second delay. For a better viewing experience, listen on 107.9 FM while you watch the city fireworks show).

Admission, entertainment and fireworks are free.

TWIN CREEKS MARINA (TIMS FORD LAKE) – THURSDAY, JULY 4TH

Twins Creek Marina will have fireworks when nightfall hits on Thursday, July 4th. Fireworks will be visible from most any spot on Tims Ford Lake.

MORRISON – SATURDAY, JULY 6TH

The Morrison Ruritan and Town of Morrison will have an Independence Day celebration with fireworks on Saturday, July 6th.

The fireworks will cap a full day of activities that begins with Baby Show Registrations at 2:30 p.m. and opening ceremonies at 3 p.m. There will be Bingo at 4 p.m., The Fun Games at 4:30 p.m., Cake Walk at 5 p.m., live Music with Country Classic Band from 6-9 p.m. and fireworks at approximately 9 p.m.

Activities will take place between city hall and the Ruritan building in downtown Morrison, Tennessee.