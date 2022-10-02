Connect with us

News

Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 9-15

Published

As Fire Prevention Week approaches, the Manchester Fire & Rescue Department reminds residents that “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.”

This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape”,  works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.  

“Today’s homes burn faster than ever. You may have as little as two minutes (or even less time) to safely escape a home fire from the time the smoke alarm sounds. Your ability to get out of a home during a fire depends on early warning from smoke alarms and advance planning,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of Outreach and Advocacy at NFPA. 

The Manchester Fire and Rescue Department encourages all residents to embrace the 2022 Fire Prevention Week theme and wants to share these key home fire escape planning tips:

  • Make sure your plan meets the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.
  • Smoke alarms should be installed inside every sleeping room, outside each separate sleeping area, and on every levelof your home. Smoke alarms should be interconnected so when one sounds, they all sound. 
  • Know at least two ways out of every room, if possible. Make sure all doors and windows open easily.
  • Have an outside meeting place a safe distance from your home where everyone should meet. 
  • Practice your home fire drill at least twice a year with everyone in the household, including guests. Practice at least once during the day and at night.
