Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 9-15

This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape”, works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.

“Today’s homes burn faster than ever. You may have as little as two minutes (or even less time) to safely escape a home fire from the time the smoke alarm sounds. Your ability to get out of a home during a fire depends on early warning from smoke alarms and advance planning,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of Outreach and Advocacy at NFPA.

The Manchester Fire and Rescue Department encourages all residents to embrace the 2022 Fire Prevention Week theme and wants to share these key home fire escape planning tips: