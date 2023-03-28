Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Finance Committee to Discuss Payroll Outsourcing in April 3rd Special Called Meeting

Published

Meeting to Cover Payroll Outsourcing, Critical Decisions for City of Manchester’s Financial Management.

The City of Manchester’s Finance Committee will hold a Special Called meeting on April 3, 2023, at 4:00 pm in the City Hall Board Room to discuss payroll outsourcing.

AGENDA:

  • Call meeting to order
  • Payroll Outsourcing
  • Adjournment

After the discussion on payroll outsourcing, the Finance Committee will move to adjourn the meeting. The adjournment signals the end of the meeting and concludes all the necessary administrative tasks.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023

News

UPDATE: Missing McMinnville woman found in Michigan, in custody

BREAKING: After being reported missing on March 18, 2023, McMinnville resident Jennifer Mayfield, who had allegedly removed her ankle monitor, was found safe in...

4 days ago