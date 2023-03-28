Finance Committee to Discuss Payroll Outsourcing in April 3rd Special Called Meeting

Meeting to Cover Payroll Outsourcing, Critical Decisions for City of Manchester’s Financial Management.

The City of Manchester’s Finance Committee will hold a Special Called meeting on April 3, 2023, at 4:00 pm in the City Hall Board Room to discuss payroll outsourcing.

AGENDA:

Call meeting to order

Payroll Outsourcing

Adjournment

After the discussion on payroll outsourcing, the Finance Committee will move to adjourn the meeting. The adjournment signals the end of the meeting and concludes all the necessary administrative tasks.