Final Lifeguard courses being held at the Manchester Recreation Center

Are you looking for a fun, hands on job for the spring and summer? Consider becoming a lifeguard at the Manchester Recreation Center. The final courses are in April.

To be eligible the candidate must be 15 years of age on or before the final scheduled session of the course. The candidate must also successfully complete some of the following prerequisites:

  • Swim 300 yards continuously using the following strokes in any order:
    • Freestyle
    • Breaststroke
    • Swimming on the back or side is not allowed
    • Goggles may be used
  • Tread water using only the legs for 2 continuous minutes
  • Complete a timed event in 1 minute, 30 seconds

The last lifeguard course will be April 8 – 22. The last day to register for this class will be Friday, April 7, 2023

For more information contact:

Colt Pittman, Aquatics Director

cpittman@cityofmanchestertn.com

(931) 728-0273

