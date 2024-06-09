Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Final few days of Discounted Bonnaroo tickets

Published

Thunder Radio WMSR in Manchester, in partnership with Bonnaroo and Front Gate Tickets, will offer Bonnaroo tickets at a discounted rate now through June 12th. This will be the last local ticket sale for this years festival.

This year’s festival features Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Fred Again, Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Isbell, Cage the Elephant and many more.

This year’s festival will be held Thursday June 13th through Sunday, June 16th on a 700-acre farm in Manchester, Tennessee. Bonnaroo has been held annually since its inaugural year in 2002 – with the exception of a COVID cancellation and a weather cancellation.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Anyone living in Coffee County can purchase tickets at a slight discount by going through thunder1320.com/bonnaroo or clicking here. Local ticket allotment is very limited and on a first come, first served basis. The final day to purchase tickets is Wednesday, June 12th.

Price per ticket comes to approximately $389 (AFTER TAXES AND FEES) – which is about $80 less expensive than purchasing directly through Bonnaroo. Car parking and camping passes need to be purchased through Bonnaroo directly.

Anyone living outside of Coffee County can purchase tickets at bonnaroo.com.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023