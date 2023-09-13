Fatal Vehicle Incident in Tullahoma

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) has released a Preliminary Crash Report for an incident that took place on September 6, 2023, on North Jackson Street (US 41A) in Tullahoma.

Deceased driver, William Ward, Jr.(age 18), was traveling south on North Jackson Street (U.S.41A) in Coffee County when his 2001 Ford Ranger left its lane of travel. Ward’s vehicle crossed the center left turning lane and entered the northbound lane of travel. Ward’s vehicle then struck a Chevrolet truck, driven by Samuel Sutton (age 25) and carrying passenger, Kobe Inmon (age 20), that was traveling north on North Jackson Street (U.S.41A) in a head-on manner. Both vehicles came to uncontrolled rests.

A third vehicle, a Toyota 4-Runner, driven by Casondra Daniel (age 35), was also traveling north on North Jackson Street (U.S. 41A) and drove through the debris at the area of impact.