Fatal crash in Bedford County, two dead

Vehicular homicide charges have been brought against an alleged drunk driver after two people in his vehicle were killed in a crash that happened Saturday afternoon just west of Shelbyville.

The man, Ezequiel Estrada, 42, of Shelbyville, has also been charged with vehicular assault, DUI and failure to yield. He was being held without bond Monday at Bedford County Jail.

In Estrada’s Nissan Sentra were passengers Martin Agueros Ortiz, 41, and Felipe De Jesus Hipolito, 55, both of Shelbyville. Both were killed according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Estrada was driving eastbound on Warners Bridge Road and attempted to turn left onto Rabbit Branch Road in front of a westbound Dodge pickup driven by Ashton Koah, 18, of Shelbyville, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.