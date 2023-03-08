Connect with us

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

Published

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan.

According to a preliminary report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Sullivan and 68-year-old James Rowland were fighting in the roadway when a tractor-trailer driven by 36-year-old Dobromir Nikolov of Illinois was unable to stop before striking both pedestrians.

Rowland was transported to Erlanger Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, and charges are pending against him pending the outcome of the investigation. The THP report did not provide any additional details on the cause of the altercation between Sullivan and Rowland.

The THP is asking anyone with information about the accident to contact them as they continue to investigate the incident.

