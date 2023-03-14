Coffee County Farm Bureau to Host Free Ag Day with Activities and Prizes for Kids

Coffee County Farm Bureau is hosting a free Ag Day on Tuesday, March 21, at the Manchester Farm Bureau Building. The event includes tractors, farm equipment, book readings, activity stations, and free gifts for children. The event will be divided into two sessions, one for preschool-aged children, starting at 10 a.m., and another for school-aged children, starting at 2:45 p.m.

In addition to the Ag Day, the Coffee County Farm Bureau’s Young Farmers and Ranchers Program is hosting the Agribee™, a define and spell bee using agricultural-related words. Fourth and fifth-grade students in Coffee County, Manchester, and Tullahoma are eligible to participate, and the event will be held on April 16, 2023.

The winner will receive:

1st Place- FREE trip to 4-H camp and $100 cash/gift card

2nd Place- FREE trip to 4-H camp and $50 cash/ gift card

3rd Place- FREE trip to 4-H camp and $25 cash/ gift card

All participants will receive a token of participation

To participate in the Agribee™, students must complete an application with a parent signature and submit it by Friday, March 24, 2023, to Megan Jernigan at the Young Farmers and Ranchers Program.

P.O. Box 329

Manchester, TN 37349

931-409-2704

mjdavis44@gmail.com