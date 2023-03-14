Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Coffee County Farm Bureau to Host Free Ag Day with Activities and Prizes for Kids

Published

Coffee County Farm Bureau is hosting a free Ag Day on Tuesday, March 21, at the Manchester Farm Bureau Building. The event includes tractors, farm equipment, book readings, activity stations, and free gifts for children. The event will be divided into two sessions, one for preschool-aged children, starting at 10 a.m., and another for school-aged children, starting at 2:45 p.m.

In addition to the Ag Day, the Coffee County Farm Bureau’s Young Farmers and Ranchers Program is hosting the Agribee™, a define and spell bee using agricultural-related words. Fourth and fifth-grade students in Coffee County, Manchester, and Tullahoma are eligible to participate, and the event will be held on April 16, 2023.

The winner will receive:

  • 1st Place- FREE trip to 4-H camp and $100 cash/gift card
  • 2nd Place- FREE trip to 4-H camp and $50 cash/ gift card
  • 3rd Place- FREE trip to 4-H camp and $25 cash/ gift card
  • All participants will receive a token of participation

To participate in the Agribee™, students must complete an application with a parent signature and submit it by Friday, March 24, 2023, to Megan Jernigan at the Young Farmers and Ranchers Program.

P.O. Box 329
Manchester, TN 37349
931-409-2704

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

mjdavis44@gmail.com

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

6 days ago

News

Dobson takes over as interim principal at Westwood Middle

Westwood Middle School has a new principal through the end of the school year. Jim Dobson has assumed the role of the school’s interim...

February 28, 2023