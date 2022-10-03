Mrs. Fannie Mae Whitley, age 75 of the Pan Handle community, was born in Manchester, to the late Horace Pleasant Crosslin and Daisy Lucinda Ellsworth Crosslin, on March 15, 1947. Fannie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who loved her family and her family farm where she grew up and lived most of her life. She enjoyed playing in the old apple tree on the farm, and it still stands on the hill there today.

Mrs. Fannie was retired from Johnson Control/Vintec in Murfreesboro, TN. In her free time, she loved to quilt and sew, especially for Veterans, the children at the St. Jude’s Hospital, and for her family and friends. Mrs. Fannie enjoyed making clothes and Halloween costumes for her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed gardening, planting flowers, and feeding the wild birds that she loved to watch.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Fannie is preceded in death by her sister, Sophie Marie Duke. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Jack Augustus Whitley, Sr.; children, Ruth Whitley, Tina Whitley, Jack Whitley, Jr. and his wife, Cindy, and Tom Whitley; grandchildren, Tonya Anderson (Steve), Mark Whitley (Dana), Dustin Whitley, Berlyn Kinese, Alexis Whitley, Adam Whitley, Amy Whitely, Aaliyah Whitley, Helena Kinese, Carson Kinese, and Keanu Whitley; great grandchildren, Kamden and Bryleigh Anderson, and Alice Whitley; sister, Florentine Wood (William); several extended family members and a host of friends.

Graveside services for Mrs. Fannie will be conducted on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 1PM in the Fredonia cemetery. Mrs. Fannie passed away tragically in Friday, September 30, 2022.

Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Whitley family.