Families First Community Grant available through Tennessee Department of Human Services

The Tennessee Department of Human Services is seeking partners to strengthen the futures of Tennessee parents and their children through the Families First Community Grant.

The Families First Community Grant program was created as an additional method to invest TANF funds in ways to provide assistance to low-income families and help them move towards sustainable economic stability. The grants will support a wide range of services in the areas of education, health and well-being, economic stability and fostering safe, stable, and nurturing relationships. Grant recipients will be selected through a competitive application process and evaluated based upon their ability to provide effective services and programs that address the specific needs of the community.

TDHS encourages all community-based, nonprofit organizations ready to play a central role in the design and implementation of programs that address the unique problems of low-income families in their communities and fosters at least one of the federal TANF goals to submit an application for a Families First Community Grant. The department is focused on partnering with organizations that can provide family-focused solutions that demonstrate measurable impacts designed with the goal of transforming Tennessee’s safety net by growing the capacity of vulnerable families to self-sufficiency and economic prosperity.

If your organization helps families with low incomes achieve long-term financial stability through economic, education, and related wellness supports, learn more and apply before the July 10, 2024 deadline.

Find details by clicking this link: Grant information