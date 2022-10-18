Fall leaf vacuum service begins Oct. 24

The City of Manchester, Street Department provides leaf vacuum service to all city residents from Fall to Spring each year.

Our Leaf Vacuum Service will resume again this fall. All leaves and grass must be recycled under State and Federal regulations.

All leaves placed out to be vacuumed must be free of any sticks, rocks, limbs, etc. or any other debris that would obstruct or harm the equipment.

If you have any questions please feel free to contact our office at 728-6903 Monday thru Friday, 6:00 am to 4:00 pm