FAFSA Frenzy Day is Thursday, December 8, from 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm in the Central High School library.

Students who have not finished their FAFSA, have questions or want to make sure everything has been submitted properly are encouraged to attend. Students can also get help adding parents’ 2021 tax information.

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is required to be eligible for TN Promise and is due by March 1, 2023.

For more information email Dr. Jones at jonesdonna@k12coffee.net.