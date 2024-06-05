Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Expanding TennCare access for disabled Tennesseans

Published

The General Assembly in April unanimously approved legislation expanding TennCare access for employed Tennesseans with disabilities.

The TennCare for Working Individuals with Disabilities Act allows qualified disabled individuals to pay a premium to access Medicaid’s long-term support services, even if their income exceeds the current Medicaid eligibility requirements.

“This bill is an important priority for the disability community and opens up a brand-new horizon for Tennesseans with disabilities to go to work, sustain their families and live their lives,” said bill sponsor State Rep. Tim Hicks, R-Gray.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

House Bill 2940 prohibits income, resources or maximum age from being factors in restricting eligibility for the program. A monthly premium must equal five percent of a participant’s countable income, according to the bill.

Currently, disabled Tennesseans who wish to work risk losing access to certain TennCare programs, making them choose between adequate health care or increased income levels through employment.

Forty-six other states have passed similar legislation improving the quality of life and health care options for disabled individuals.

House Bill 2940 will now head to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk to be signed into law.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023