Expanding TennCare access for disabled Tennesseans

The General Assembly in April unanimously approved legislation expanding TennCare access for employed Tennesseans with disabilities.

The TennCare for Working Individuals with Disabilities Act allows qualified disabled individuals to pay a premium to access Medicaid’s long-term support services, even if their income exceeds the current Medicaid eligibility requirements.

“This bill is an important priority for the disability community and opens up a brand-new horizon for Tennesseans with disabilities to go to work, sustain their families and live their lives,” said bill sponsor State Rep. Tim Hicks, R-Gray.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

House Bill 2940 prohibits income, resources or maximum age from being factors in restricting eligibility for the program. A monthly premium must equal five percent of a participant’s countable income, according to the bill.

Currently, disabled Tennesseans who wish to work risk losing access to certain TennCare programs, making them choose between adequate health care or increased income levels through employment.

Forty-six other states have passed similar legislation improving the quality of life and health care options for disabled individuals.

House Bill 2940 will now head to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk to be signed into law.