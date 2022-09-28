Exit 105 Joint Committee meeting agenda

On Wednesday, October. 5, 2022 City of Manchester appointed aldermen and Coffee County appointed commissioners will meet at 5:30 pm in the Manchester City Hall board room.
The agenda is as follows:
- RECOGNIZE COMMITTEE:
- (3) City of Manchester Appointed Aldermen
- (3) Coffee County Appointed Commissioners
- Select Committee Chairman
CALL MEETING TO ORDER:
ATTENDANCE:
APPROVAL OF THE MINUTES:
OLD BUSINESS:
- Discuss the 2019 formation of “Exit 105 Committee” City of Manchester Resolution 62-2019, passed 1-10-19
NEW BUSINESS:
- Discuss Sewer/Water Project to Exit 105
- Discuss Cost of Project
- Discuss who can connect to the new line
- Discuss who is responsible for the maintenance and cost
OTHER COMMENTS:
ADJOURNMENT: