Exit 105 Joint Committee meeting agenda for Oct. 12

On Wednesday, October 12, 2022 City of Manchester appointed aldermen and Coffee County appointed commissioners will meet at 5:30 pm in the Manchester City Hall board room.

The agenda is as follows:

RECOGNIZE COMMITTEE:

(3) City of Manchester Appointed Aldermen

(3) Coffee County Appointed Commissioners

Select Committee Chairman

CALL MEETING TO ORDER:

ATTENDANCE:

APPROVAL OF THE MINUTES:

OLD BUSINESS:

Discuss the 2019 formation of “Exit 105 Committee” City of Manchester Resolution 62-2019, passed 1-10-19

NEW BUSINESS:

Discuss Sewer/Water Project to Exit 105

Discuss Cost of Project

Discuss who can connect to the new line

Discuss who is responsible for the maintenance and cost

OTHER COMMENTS:

ADJOURNMENT: