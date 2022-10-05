Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Exit 105 Joint Committee meeting agenda for Oct. 12

Published

On Wednesday, October 12, 2022 City of Manchester appointed aldermen and Coffee County appointed commissioners will meet at 5:30 pm in the Manchester City Hall board room.

The agenda is as follows:

  • RECOGNIZE COMMITTEE:
  • (3) City of Manchester Appointed Aldermen
  • (3) Coffee County Appointed Commissioners
  • Select Committee Chairman

CALL MEETING TO ORDER:

ATTENDANCE:

APPROVAL OF THE MINUTES:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

OLD BUSINESS:

  • Discuss the 2019 formation of “Exit 105 Committee” City of Manchester Resolution 62-2019, passed 1-10-19

NEW BUSINESS:

  • Discuss Sewer/Water Project to Exit 105
  • Discuss Cost of Project
  • Discuss who can connect to the new line
  • Discuss who is responsible for the maintenance and cost

OTHER COMMENTS:

ADJOURNMENT:

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022