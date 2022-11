On Wednesday, November 16, 2022 City of Manchester appointed aldermen and Coffee County appointed commissioners will meet at 5:30 pm in the Manchester City Hall board room.

The agenda is as follows:

1. CALL MEETING TO ORDER:

2. ATTENDANCE:

3. APPROVAL OF THE MINUTES:

October 12, 2022

4. OLD BUSINESS:

5. NEW BUSINESS:

Discuss Sewer/Water Project to Exit 105

Discuss Option 2 of Sewer/Water Proposal

Discuss Option 3 of UGB Map

Discuss Funding options

6. OTHER COMMENTS:

7. ADJOURNMENT: