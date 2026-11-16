The Coffee County Central High School Red Raiders are preparing to tip off their 2026–27 basketball season with a roster featuring several experienced seniors and a strong group of returning juniors.

Coffee County’s senior class includes guards Brody Sizemore, Gabriel Hambly, Marc Rollman and Kaysen Lowery. The Red Raiders also welcome senior guard Connor Branch, who joins the program after transferring from Middle Tennessee Christian School.

Coffee County will open its season Thursday, November 19, on the road against Franklin, with tipoff for the basketball doubleheader scheduled for 6 p.m.

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2026–27 Red Raider Basketball Roster

Player Class Position Brody Sizemore Senior Guard Gabriel Hambly Senior Guard Marc Rollman Senior Guard Kaysen Lowery Senior Guard Connor Branch Senior Guard Zeke Jones Junior Guard Jude Golembiewski Junior Guard/Forward Jerrad Morgan Junior Forward Brady Christian Junior Forward Audie Nicoll Junior Forward/Center Caleb Hill Junior Forward Joe Jordan Sophomore Forward

2026–27 Red Raider Basketball Schedule

All times listed are scheduled game times and are subject to change. Home games are indicated by “vs.”

Thunder Radio will provide live coverage of every Red Raider basketball game throughout the regular season, including the King of the Smokies tournament in Pigeon Forge, scheduled for December 28–30.

Fans can tune in to Thunder Radio for live game coverage and visit thunder1320.com for scores, recaps and updates throughout the season. Date Opponent / Event Time Nov. 19 at Franklin 6 p.m. Nov. 21 vs. Moore County, Hall of Fame Playday 4:45 p.m. Nov. 23 vs. Tullahoma 6 p.m. Nov. 24 vs. Fayetteville City 6 p.m. Dec. 4 vs. Franklin County 6 p.m. Dec. 8 at Tullahoma 6 p.m. Dec. 11 at Fayetteville City 6 p.m. Dec. 15 at Cannon County 6 p.m. Dec. 21–23 Santa Shootout, home TBD Dec. 28–30 King of the Smokies, Pigeon Forge TBD Jan. 5 vs. Grundy County 6 p.m. Jan. 8 vs. Shelbyville Central 6 p.m. Jan. 9 at Franklin County 3:30 p.m. Jan. 12 at Warren County 6 p.m. Jan. 15 at Page 6 p.m. Jan. 19 vs. Cookeville 6 p.m. Jan. 22 vs. Lincoln County 6 p.m. Jan. 23 vs. Cannon County 2 p.m. Jan. 26 at Shelbyville Central 6 p.m. Jan. 29 vs. Warren County 6 p.m. Feb. 5 at Cookeville 6 p.m. Feb. 9 at Lincoln County 6 p.m. Feb. 11 at Grundy County 6 p.m.