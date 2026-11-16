The Coffee County Central High School Lady Raiders are preparing to tip off their 2026–27 basketball season, returning a strong roster led by senior guards Jaydee Nogodula and Kaysen Morgan, along with sophomore Jenslee Nogodula, who earned District Newcomer of the Year honors last season.

The Lady Raiders also welcome back senior guard Jules Ferrell, who spent her first two high school seasons at Coffee County before playing her junior year at Middle Tennessee Christian School. Ferrell, who recently signed with Middle Tennessee State University, will be joined by her younger sister, freshman guard Jerzee Ferrell.

Coffee County also returns senior forward Lilly Matherne, junior forward Hayleigh Harris and several talented underclassmen, while adding a new group of freshmen to the roster.

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The Lady Raiders will open their season Tuesday, November 17, on the road against Pope John Paul II, with tipoff scheduled for 6 p.m.

2026–27 Lady Raider Basketball Roster

Player Class Position Jerzee Ferrell Freshman Guard Kealey Branch Freshman Guard Brinley Frederik Freshman Forward Harper Crosslin Sophomore Guard Jaydee Nogodula Senior Guard Abigail Williams Freshman Guard Jules Ferrell Senior Guard Jenslee Nogodula Sophomore Guard Maci Jackson Sophomore Forward Avery Pruitt Sophomore Guard Kinsley Pruitt Sophomore Guard Adalyn Clark Junior Forward Hayleigh Harris Junior Forward Brylyn McAdams Sophomore Guard Kaysen Morgan Senior Guard Lilly Matherne Senior Forward Ashleigh Johnson Freshman Guard Brooklyn Carlton Freshman Forward

2026–27 Lady Raider Basketball Schedule

All times listed are scheduled game times and are subject to change.

Thunder Radio will provide live coverage of every Lady Raider basketball game throughout the regular season, with the exception of the Gulf Shores Beach Bash, scheduled for December 28–30.

Fans can tune in to Thunder Radio for live game coverage and visit thunder1320.com for scores, recaps and updates throughout the season.

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