The Coffee County Central High School Lady Raiders are preparing to tip off their 2026–27 basketball season, returning a strong roster led by senior guards Jaydee Nogodula and Kaysen Morgan, along with sophomore Jenslee Nogodula, who earned District Newcomer of the Year honors last season.
The Lady Raiders also welcome back senior guard Jules Ferrell, who spent her first two high school seasons at Coffee County before playing her junior year at Middle Tennessee Christian School. Ferrell, who recently signed with Middle Tennessee State University, will be joined by her younger sister, freshman guard Jerzee Ferrell.
Coffee County also returns senior forward Lilly Matherne, junior forward Hayleigh Harris and several talented underclassmen, while adding a new group of freshmen to the roster.
The Lady Raiders will open their season Tuesday, November 17, on the road against Pope John Paul II, with tipoff scheduled for 6 p.m.
2026–27 Lady Raider Basketball Roster
|Player
|Class
|Position
|Jerzee Ferrell
|Freshman
|Guard
|Kealey Branch
|Freshman
|Guard
|Brinley Frederik
|Freshman
|Forward
|Harper Crosslin
|Sophomore
|Guard
|Jaydee Nogodula
|Senior
|Guard
|Abigail Williams
|Freshman
|Guard
|Jules Ferrell
|Senior
|Guard
|Jenslee Nogodula
|Sophomore
|Guard
|Maci Jackson
|Sophomore
|Forward
|Avery Pruitt
|Sophomore
|Guard
|Kinsley Pruitt
|Sophomore
|Guard
|Adalyn Clark
|Junior
|Forward
|Hayleigh Harris
|Junior
|Forward
|Brylyn McAdams
|Sophomore
|Guard
|Kaysen Morgan
|Senior
|Guard
|Lilly Matherne
|Senior
|Forward
|Ashleigh Johnson
|Freshman
|Guard
|Brooklyn Carlton
|Freshman
|Forward
2026–27 Lady Raider Basketball Schedule
All times listed are scheduled game times and are subject to change.
Thunder Radio will provide live coverage of every Lady Raider basketball game throughout the regular season, with the exception of the Gulf Shores Beach Bash, scheduled for December 28–30.
Fans can tune in to Thunder Radio for live game coverage and visit thunder1320.com for scores, recaps and updates throughout the season.
|Date
|Opponent / Event
|Time
|Nov. 17
|at Pope John Paul II, girls only
|6 p.m.
|Nov. 19
|at Franklin
|6 p.m.
|Nov. 21
|vs. Moore County, Hall of Fame Playday
|4:45 p.m.
|Nov. 23
|vs. Tullahoma
|6 p.m.
|Nov. 24
|vs. Fayetteville City
|6 p.m.
|Dec. 4
|vs. Franklin County
|6 p.m.
|Dec. 8
|at Tullahoma
|6 p.m.
|Dec. 11
|at Fayetteville City
|6 p.m.
|Dec. 15
|at Cannon County
|6 p.m.
|Dec. 18
|at Pope John Paul II, girls only
|4 p.m.
|Dec. 21–23
|Santa Shootout, home
|TBD
|Dec. 28–30
|Gulf Shores Beach Bash, Alabama
|TBD
|Jan. 5
|vs. Grundy County
|6 p.m.
|Jan. 8
|vs. Shelbyville Central
|6 p.m.
|Jan. 9
|at Franklin County
|3:30 p.m.
|Jan. 12
|at Warren County
|6 p.m.
|Jan. 15
|at Page
|6 p.m.
|Jan. 19
|vs. Cookeville
|6 p.m.
|Jan. 22
|vs. Lincoln County
|6 p.m.
|Jan. 23
|vs. Cannon County
|2 p.m.
|Jan. 26
|at Shelbyville Central
|6 p.m.
|Jan. 29
|vs. Warren County
|6 p.m.
|Feb. 5
|at Cookeville
|6 p.m.
|Feb. 9
|at Lincoln County
|6 p.m.
|Feb. 11
|at Grundy County
|6 p.m.