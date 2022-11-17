Connect with us

Evelyn Lynn Garner

Evelyn Lynn Garner, lovingly known as “Granny” passed this life on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at her home, at the age of 72. Mrs. Garner was born in Sewanee, TN to the late John Charles and Eunice Loyd Burton. During her life, Mrs. Garner worked as a seamstress at Tennessee Apparel, and was a member of New Life Pentecostal Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ricky Louis Garner. Evelyn is survived by two sons, JC Garner (Jennifer), and Jeremy Garner (Lori); one brother, Tony Dale Burton; one sister, Brenda Mansfield (Joel); and four grandchildren, Ethan, Trenton, Andrew, and Hayden. Visitation for Mrs. Garner will be held on Friday, November 18, from 5:00-8:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home. Funeral services will take place Saturday, November 19 at 11:00am in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel with Pastor Jimmy Kelley officiating. Burial will follow at Lynchburg City Cemetery.

Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

