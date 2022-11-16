Connect with us

Evelyn Kay Smith Baxter

Mrs. Evelyn Kay Smith Baxter, age 83, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at her residence.

Mrs. Baxter was born in Parkersburg, WV, to her late parents Donald Westfall and Helen Smith Westfall. She was a homemaker for most of her life. Mrs. Baxter was a loving mom who devoted her life to her kids that she loved with all her heart. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Kenneth Smith and Shirley Smith; daughter, Beverly Webster; grandchildren, Christopher Webster and Heather Webster.

Mrs. Baxter is survived by son, Rodney (Lisa) Sullivan; daughter, Michelle (Jessie) Anderson and Jan Lambert; grandchildren, Haley Sullivan, McKenzie Sullivan, Taylor Sullivan, Matthew Evans, Will Anderson, Jaqueline Anderson, and Steven Evans; seven great grandchildren.

In accordance with Mrs. Baxter’s wished, she will be cremated and no services held at this time.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Baxter family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com

