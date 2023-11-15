Connect with us

Evelyn Chole Floyd

Published

Mrs. Evelyn Chole Floyd, age 96 of Manchester, was born on July 3, 1927, in Sale Creek, TN, to the late Frank and Viola Thomas Jones. She was known as a “Jack-of-all-trades”, but at her retirement, she was a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service, serving in Tullahoma and then in Manchester. Mrs. Evelyn was a faithful member of the Asbury Methodist Church. She had many hobbies and enjoyed doing a lot of things, such as gardening, bird watching, clogging/dancing, sewing/quilting, yard saling, fishing, going to the req center and to church, but spending time with her family and friends brought her the greatest joy.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Evelyn is preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie Lee Floyd, who passed away in 1978; brother, Robert Jones, and sister, Opal West. She is survived by her sons, Brent, Jeff, and Bill Floyd; daughters, Jane Jacobs and Ramona Phillips; grandchildren, Barry Floyd, Caleb West, Jennifer Baugh, Matthew Phillips, Katie Vaughn, Naomi Russell, Jordan Floyd, and Leslie Elrod; 17 great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren; special caregiver and friend, Rita Hawks, several extended family members and a host of friends.

Funeral services for Mrs. Evelyn will be conducted on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at 12 Noon in the Manchester Funeral Home chapel, with Brother Ben Eschenfelder officiating. Burial will follow in Ragsdale Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held on Friday, November 17, from 5 – 8 PM at Manchester Funeral Home. Mrs. Evelyn passed away on Tuesday, November 14, at Unity Medical Center in Manchester after an extended illness.

Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Floyd family.

Online condolences and memories can be shared at www.manchesterfuneralhome.com

