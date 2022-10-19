Mrs. Evelyn Brandon Lawson, age 97 of Beechgrove, was born on December 24, 1924, to the late Hoyt and Zadie Jacobs Brandon, in Beechgrove, TN. She was a member of the Beechgrove Cumberland Presbyterian Church, and she enjoyed gardening, feeding wild animals, and bookkeeping for late husband, Benton. It was said she could wire a house as good as Benton did.

In addition to her parents and her beloved husband, Benton Lawson, Mrs. Evelyn is preceded in death by her sister, Nina McCullough. She is survived by brothers, Larry Brandon and his wife, Crystal, Monroe Brandon and his wife, Linda, and William “Bill” Brandon and his wife, Shirley; sister, Jessie Vaughn; several nieces, nephews, and extended family members and a host of friends.

Funeral services for Mrs. Evelyn will be conducted on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 11 AM in the Manchester Funeral Home chapel with Bro. John Vile officiating. Burial will immediately follow in the New Beechgrove Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held on Friday, October 21 from 5 – 8 PM at Manchester Funeral Home. Mrs. Evelyn passed away at Manchester Healthcare after an extended illness.

In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Evelyn had requested that memorial donations be made to the New Beechgrove Cemetery to help with its upkeep.

Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lawson family.

Online condolences and memories can be shared at www.manchesterfuneralhome.com