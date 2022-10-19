Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

Evelyn Brandon Lawson

Published

Mrs. Evelyn Brandon Lawson, age 97 of Beechgrove, was born on December 24, 1924, to the late Hoyt and Zadie Jacobs Brandon, in Beechgrove, TN. She was a member of the Beechgrove Cumberland Presbyterian Church, and she enjoyed gardening, feeding wild animals, and bookkeeping for late husband, Benton. It was said she could wire a house as good as Benton did. 

In addition to her parents and her beloved husband, Benton Lawson, Mrs. Evelyn is preceded in death by her sister, Nina McCullough. She is survived by brothers, Larry Brandon and his wife, Crystal, Monroe Brandon and his wife, Linda, and William “Bill” Brandon and his wife, Shirley; sister, Jessie Vaughn; several nieces, nephews, and extended family members and a host of friends.

Funeral services for Mrs. Evelyn will be conducted on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 11 AM in the Manchester Funeral Home chapel with Bro. John Vile officiating. Burial will immediately follow in the New Beechgrove Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held on Friday, October 21 from 5 – 8 PM at Manchester Funeral Home. Mrs. Evelyn passed away at Manchester Healthcare after an extended illness.

In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Evelyn had requested that memorial donations be made to the New Beechgrove Cemetery to help with its upkeep.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lawson family. 

Online condolences and memories can be shared at www.manchesterfuneralhome.com

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022