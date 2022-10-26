Warren County fire ‘contained by end of day’

Updated information from Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny, Jr. advises that as of Wednesday, October 26 at 10:16 am the Tennessee Department of Forestry have 27 men and women on the scene for the purpose of allowing the fire to burn in place off the rim. It is their goal to have the fire 100% contained by the end of the day. The Forestry division will update the Sheriff’s Department on their progress no later than Thursday, Oct. 27.

According to the Warren County Sheriff’s department, On October 24, 2022, Warren County Deputies were dispatched to 951 Isha Lane in response to an individual that had been banned from the premises of Isha and had set up camp with a fire on their property. Officers responded to find an uncontained fire.

Officers with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, local volunteer fire departments, Tennessee Forestry Division, EMA, and EMS responded to the scene.

Robert Vincent Halter has been arrested and taken into custody charged with Reckless Burning and Criminal Trespassing.

Crews battled the fire throughout the night along with fire departments from five additional counties and TEMA, Warren Co EMA, Warren Co. EMS. Over 85 firefighters, 30 fire apparatus and several bull dozers were on site working to control the fire.

At approximately 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, “Task Force 6” — which is made up of fire apparatus and crews from Manchester Fire-Rescue, as well as volunteer fire departments from Hillsboro, New Union and North Coffee from Coffee County, along with personnel and apparatus from Lincoln County and Moore County Volunteer Fire Departments and Winchester Fire Department — deployed from Coffee County in support for the wildfires in Warren County.

Crews arrived at 6 p.m. at the staging area on Curtis Town Rd and Hwy 8. Crews provided wildfire and structural fire protection for the areas affected by the Wildfires in Warren County.