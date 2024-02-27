Connect with us

Obituaries

Eva Ann Farrar

Published

Mrs. Eva Ann Farrar, age 87 of Manchester, was born on February 23, 1937, in Manchester, TN to the late Bertie and Eunice Carter Roberts. She was employed at Batesville Casket Co. and a member of Temple Baptist Church in Manchester for many years before her declining health. Mrs. Eva enjoyed gardening, visiting with her many grandchildren and their pets, but her greatest joy was just running the roads.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Eva is preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Lee Farrar, her daughter, Connie Kennedy, four brothers, and two sisters. She is survived by her children, Jeffery Farrar, Roger Farrar and his wife, Melissa, and Debra Stacey and her husband, Winfield; eleven grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; one great- great grandchild; several extended family members and a host of friends.

Graveside services for Mrs. Eva will be conducted on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at 3 PM at Fredonia Cemetery. Visitation with the family will begin at 11 AM and go on until 2:30 PM at Manchester Funeral Home on Saturday.

Mrs. Eva passed away at her home in Manchester after an extended illness.

Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Farrar family.

Online condolences and memories can be shared at

www.manchesterfuneralhome.com

