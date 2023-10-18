Eura Anne Avans of Normandy, Tennessee passed this life on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at Vanderbilt Harton Hospital in Tullahoma at the age of 58. Per her wishes, she will be cremated with no services being planned.

A native of Tullahoma, Tennessee, she is the daughter of the late Ollie O’Ferrell and Lois Tyler O’Ferrell of Tullahoma who survives him.

Eura was of the Pentecostal faith and a high school graduate. She enjoyed horse riding, painting and drawing, reading, collecting Nic Knacks and going on trips, especially to Florida.

She is survived by her husband, James Avans of Normandy, Son, Bobby Avans of Tullahoma, daughter, Victoria O’Ferrll of Normandy, brother, Robert (Jessica) O’Ferrell of Estill Springs, sister, Vickie (James) Baker of Normandy, three grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.