Eunice Jeanette Harmon of Manchester passed away on Wednesday, November 11th, 2026 at the Manchester Center for Rehabilitation and Healing at the age of 89. Mrs. Harmon was born in Beechgrove, TN to the late Raymond Brandon, Sr. and Siba McCullough Brandon. During her life she worked at Batesville Casket Company until her retirement, and was a longtime member of Beechgrove Cumberland Presbyterian Church. In addition to her parents, Eunice was preceded in death by her husband, Clayton Harmon; two sons, Donnie Harmon and Ricky Dale Harmon; one sister, Geraldine Adcock; and three brothers, Raymond Brandon, Jr, John Brandon, and Randall Brandon. She is survived by one son, Jimmy Harmon (Marilyn); one sister, Joyce Trail (Bobby); four grandchildren, Willie Harmon (Crystal), Beth Gallagher (Bud), Bonnie Preston (Michael Edwards), and Brad Preston (Erica); ten great-grandchildren, Hannah, Dickie Ray, Malorie, Taylor, Sam, Ella, Payton, Jayden, Shelby, and Michael; and two great-grandchildren on the way, Baby Blair and Baby Robinson. Visitation for Mrs. Harmon will be held on Saturday, November 14th from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home. Funeral services will take place Sunday, November 15th at 2:00pm in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel with Pastor Danny Anderson officiating. Burial will follow at Beechgrove Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery.