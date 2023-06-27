Etta Louise “Peggy” Bennett Castleman, age 96, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, June 26, 2023 surrounded by her family. She was born on January 28, 1927 to the late Joseph Thomas Bennett and Era G. High Bennett.

She graduated in 1945 from Shelbyville Central High School. She went to work at National Life Insurance in Nashville, Tennessee and that is where she met her husband.

On March 3, 1947 she married Thomas Russell “Bubba” Castleman and they shared 29 years together before his passing in 1976. Along with her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her stepmother, Jewell Chapman Bennett, one son, Robert Earl Castleman, one daughter in law, Brenda Bailey Castleman, one brother, Billy Louis Bennett, one sister, Polly Ann Bennett, one great grandson, Oliver James Castleman, and one half brother, Buddy L. Chapman

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

She was a member of the Southern Baptist Convention Association and a member of Harmony Baptist Church in Tullahoma. She was a true believer in the power of prayer and a God fearing woman.

Peggy loved reading her bible, crocheting, sewing, singing, cooking, tending to her flowers and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children: Era Louise “Lou” (Phillip) Reynolds of Decherd, William Lane “Bill” (Guenlen) Castleman of Estill Springs, Thomas Bennett Castleman of Estill Springs, Ina Gail (Roy Dale) Fagg of Tullahoma, and Sally Annette (Brian) Edinger of Estill Springs. She is survived by one sister, Judy Bennett Householder of Maryville, Tennessee, she is survived by many grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 1:00 pm at Daves-Culbertson Funeral home with Brother Robert Payne officiating. Burial will follow at Rosehill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Visitation will be held also on Thursday, from 11:00 am until the time of service.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.