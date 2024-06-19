Estill Springs police ask for your help finding armed robber

On June 16, 2024 at approximately 9PM officers with the Estill Springs Police Department were dispatched to the Estill Springs Discount Tobacco store in reference to an armed robbery that was in progress. When officers arrived, the suspect had already fled the scene. The employee advised that the suspect was a white male, wearing a black hoodie, a black mask covering his face, gloves on his hands and had brown eyes. The suspect had held the two employees at gunpoint while taking cash.

It is unknown if the suspect used a vehicle or had walked to the store. If you have any information about who the suspect is, please call CrimeStoppers at 931-962-4636 or Detective Tyree at 931-649-2233. A $2,000 reward is being offered to anyone who can help with identifying the person involved.