Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

Ernest Glascoe

Published

Ernest Glascoe of Moore County, Tennessee passed from this life on Thursday, May 30, 2024, at his residence surrounded by his loving family at the age of 80 years.  A native of Bedford County, Tennessee, he was the son of the late John and Ruby Sons Glascoe. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Marion, and Aaron “Zeke” Glascoe, sisters, Christine Smith, Helen Harris, Ruth Damron, Irene Damron, and Jean Chilton. 

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at approximately 2:00 PM at Lynchburg City Cemetery with Pastor Chad Jolly officiating. Friends may visit with the family at Lynchburg Funeral Home on Saturday from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM at which time there will be a procession to the cemetery for the burial. 

Ernest was a truck driver for many years with Brown Freight line company and he later worked road construction. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He married Daisy Hartley Glascoe of Moore County, Tennessee and she survives him. They have shared 59 years together. Along with his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Anita Faye (Luke) Ferrell of Moore County, Tennessee, Jondrea Glasco of Moore County, Tennessee, grandchildren, Dakon Shumake, Joshua Ferrell, Paige Shumake, and Jayden Ferrell all of Moore County, Tennessee. Ernest is also survived by one great grandchild, Nixie Shumake who is also of Moore County, Tennessee.   

 LYNCHBURG FUNERAL HOME IS ASSISTING THE FAMILY. 

For online guest registry please visit, www.lynchburgfuneralhome.com 

LYNCHBURG FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023