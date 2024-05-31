Ernest Glascoe of Moore County, Tennessee passed from this life on Thursday, May 30, 2024, at his residence surrounded by his loving family at the age of 80 years. A native of Bedford County, Tennessee, he was the son of the late John and Ruby Sons Glascoe. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Marion, and Aaron “Zeke” Glascoe, sisters, Christine Smith, Helen Harris, Ruth Damron, Irene Damron, and Jean Chilton.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at approximately 2:00 PM at Lynchburg City Cemetery with Pastor Chad Jolly officiating. Friends may visit with the family at Lynchburg Funeral Home on Saturday from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM at which time there will be a procession to the cemetery for the burial.

Ernest was a truck driver for many years with Brown Freight line company and he later worked road construction.

He married Daisy Hartley Glascoe of Moore County, Tennessee and she survives him. They have shared 59 years together. Along with his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Anita Faye (Luke) Ferrell of Moore County, Tennessee, Jondrea Glasco of Moore County, Tennessee, grandchildren, Dakon Shumake, Joshua Ferrell, Paige Shumake, and Jayden Ferrell all of Moore County, Tennessee. Ernest is also survived by one great grandchild, Nixie Shumake who is also of Moore County, Tennessee.

LYNCHBURG FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS.