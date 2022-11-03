Funeral services for Mr. Ernest Dewey Petty Jr., age 88 of Manchester, will be conducted at 2:00PM on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Blantons Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00PM until 9:00PM on Friday, November 4, 2022, and on Saturday, November 5, at the funeral home. Mr. Petty passed from this life on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at McArthur Manor in Manchester, TN.

Ernest was born in Manchester, TN on September 3, 1934, the son of the late Ernest, Sr. and Willie Mae Petty. He retired from AEDC. Ernest was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved skydiving and beekeeping. He was an excellent cabinet maker and cattle farmer. Ernest was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

In addition to his parents, Ernest is also preceded in death by two brothers, Paul and Charles Petty. He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Bobbie Petty; son, Richard Petty (Tomica); daughter, Kim Bullock (Perry); brother, James Petty; sisters, Wilma Jones, Charlotte Cates, and Linda Womack; grandchildren, David Jernigan, Kimberly Meador, Clint Jernigan, Samantha Stuart, Noah Petty, and Nichelle Lopez; great-grandchildren, Shane Jernigan, Kelsey Meador, Kenzey Meador, Katey Meador, Breanna Jernigan, Avery Stuart, and Owen Stuart; great-great-grandchildren, Hunter Jernigan, Brooklyn Jernigan, and Jax Jernigan.

Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Petty family.