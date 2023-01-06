Mr. Ernest “Bud” Giles, age 90, passed from this life Friday, January 6, 2023, in Manchester, TN.

Mr. Giles was born on June 30, 1932, in Marshall Co., TN to his late parents Kitt and Eddie Lou McElhaney Giles. He was a member of the 1950 graduating class of Forrest High School in Chapel Hill, TN. Mr. Giles worked as an instrument technician with AEDC in Tullahoma, TN. He was a faithful member of Summitville Church of Christ as long as his health permitted.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Dorothy Basley, Rickie Jett, Betty Lou Tapley, Cathy Davis; brothers, Bobby Giles, Wayne Giles; grandson, Dustin Wade Giles.

Mr. Giles is survived by his wife of 70 years, Betty Giles; sons, Timothy Wade Giles and Jeffery Dewayne Giles; sister, Hazel Ann Harmon; several nieces and nephews; three grandchildren, Heather (David) Hackett, Shelby (Steven) Shelton, and Cade Giles; five great grandchildren, Belle Hackett, Sterling Hackett, Kyrah Giles, Ozzie Giles, and Vinnie Giles.

Visitation will be held Saturday, January 7, 2023, from 11:30am until 12:30am at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Graveside service will be conducted following visitation at 1:00pm at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma, TN. Burial will immediately follow at cemetery.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Giles family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com