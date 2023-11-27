Encounter Life Church offers unique food pantry

Encounter Life Church has a food pantry available to those in need in our community. This food pantry has some unique features. This food pantry is located outside.

When you first see the Encounter Life Food Pantry, you might think it’s a lending library. A large box on a post with see-through doors. Billy Levengood, Lead Pastor of Encounter Life Church, told Thunder Radio that their church has had the “Outdoor Food Pantry” for at least five years.

This food pantry does not have a designated distribution time or day. And donations are welcome anytime as well.

Levengood explains:

Encounter Life Church is located at 1006 Oakdale Street in Manchester.