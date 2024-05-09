EMA Director: watch for high water; don’t remove barricades

Coffee County Emergency Management Director Allen Lendley has reached out to Thunder Radio to communicate with the public about current road conditions in the area.

Lendley said, “Coffee County Highway Department is closing roads in the County. If you come to a road that has a barricade or is taped off- the road is closed. Please do not remove or go around barricades or caution tape. Please do not drive on roads that have water across them. We have had multiple calls in the county for people trapped in cars. Turn around and don’t drown.”

At this time, we were notified that the roads listed below are closed due to high water over the road:

Keasling Road

Ogle Cemetery Rd

Lumbley Stand

Boiling Springs

Crawford Rd

Skinner Flat Rd

Sherrell Rd