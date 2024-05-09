Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

EMA Director: watch for high water; don’t remove barricades

Published

Coffee County Emergency Management Director Allen Lendley has reached out to Thunder Radio to communicate with the public about current road conditions in the area.

Lendley said, “Coffee County Highway Department is closing roads in the County. If you come to a road that has a barricade or is taped off- the road is closed. Please do not remove or go around barricades or caution tape. Please do not drive on roads that have water across them. We have had multiple calls in the county for people trapped in cars. Turn around and don’t drown.”

At this time, we were notified that the roads listed below are closed due to high water over the road:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Keasling Road

Ogle Cemetery Rd

Lumbley Stand

Boiling Springs

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Crawford Rd

Keasling Rd

Skinner Flat Rd

Sherrell Rd

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023