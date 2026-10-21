Elwanda Sawyer Vibbert, lifelong resident of Tullahoma, passed away on Sunday, October 18th, 2026 at her home at the age of 93. Mrs. Vibbert was born in Tullahoma to the late William Ruby and Hesta Mae Cobble Sawyer. When Elwanda was very young, her father passed away suddenly and unexpectedly, leaving her mother a young widow with five children. After graduating high school Elwanda immediately went to work at Trader’s National Bank, where she remained for 24 years as the sole provider for her family, supporting her mother and younger siblings. In 1963 she married the love of her life, George Vibbert, and over the next 40+ years they traveled the world together, and became involved in many different organizations in Tullahoma. Elwanda was a lifelong member of First Methodist Church of Tullahoma, and was also a longtime member of the Tullahoma Women’s Club, and Lakewood Golf and Country Club. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Vibbert was preceded in death by her husband, George Vibbert; two brothers, Sam Sawyer, and Norman Sawyer; one sister-in-law, Dianne Sawyer; one brother-in-law, Dr. Tulio R. Figarola; and one nephew, John Stynchula. She is survived by her sisters, Mary Sawyer Figarola, and Rebecca Faye Sawyer Stynchula; nieces and nephews Suzy Figarola, Rebecca Figarola Hays, Tulio Figarola, Cristina Figarola Mullinix, Bill Stynchula, Christy Sawyer Green, Stephanie Sawyer Tinsley, and Sam Sawyer; and many beloved friends, neighbors, and caregivers. Visitation for Mrs. Vibbert will be held on Friday, October 23rd, 2026 from 11:30am – 1:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel with Bro. Harold Partin officiating. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery.