Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

Elsie L. Bryan

Published

Elsie L. Bryan, age 79, was born on February 14, 1945, in Manchester, TN, and sadly passed away on March 1, 2024, in Nashville, TN. She touched the lives of many with her kindness, warmth, and love for her family. Elsie is preceded in death by her parents, James Carson and Nell Long, brothers, James K. Long and Bobby D. Long. 

Survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Charles Bryan, daughters, Beverly (Tony) Brim and Angela Bryan, granddaughters, Alyssa Brim, Jaima Bryan and Kaley Bryan, brother, Carlton (Terri) Long, numerous nieces, nephews, and close friends. 

Since her childhood, Elsie’s life was to care for others. When her widowed mother went to work, she cared for her three younger brothers. Her dedication to her husband and daughters consumed most of her adult life. However, she had plenty of room in her heart for friends and Dr. Roger Jackson’s patients where she worked for 16 years. She was a precious gift to all.
 
Elsie’s interests were cooking, baking for her family, and trying new recipes. She loved helping her husband in the garden and being a homemaker; she poured her heart into creating a welcoming environment for her family, especially her granddaughters, who she took great pride in caring for and creating memories. Her presence will be dearly missed by everyone who called her, “Grammy”.
 
A visitation is scheduled for Tuesday March 5, 2024, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm and Wednesday March 6, 2024, from 12:30 pm until the Celebration of Life 2:30 pm all held at Harpeth Hills Funeral Home located at 9090 Highway 100, Nashville, TN 37221.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023