Elsie L. Bryan, age 79, was born on February 14, 1945, in Manchester, TN, and sadly passed away on March 1, 2024, in Nashville, TN. She touched the lives of many with her kindness, warmth, and love for her family. Elsie is preceded in death by her parents, James Carson and Nell Long, brothers, James K. Long and Bobby D. Long.

Survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Charles Bryan, daughters, Beverly (Tony) Brim and Angela Bryan, granddaughters, Alyssa Brim, Jaima Bryan and Kaley Bryan, brother, Carlton (Terri) Long, numerous nieces, nephews, and close friends.

Since her childhood, Elsie’s life was to care for others. When her widowed mother went to work, she cared for her three younger brothers. Her dedication to her husband and daughters consumed most of her adult life. However, she had plenty of room in her heart for friends and Dr. Roger Jackson’s patients where she worked for 16 years. She was a precious gift to all.



Elsie’s interests were cooking, baking for her family, and trying new recipes. She loved helping her husband in the garden and being a homemaker; she poured her heart into creating a welcoming environment for her family, especially her granddaughters, who she took great pride in caring for and creating memories. Her presence will be dearly missed by everyone who called her, “Grammy”.



A visitation is scheduled for Tuesday March 5, 2024, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm and Wednesday March 6, 2024, from 12:30 pm until the Celebration of Life 2:30 pm all held at Harpeth Hills Funeral Home located at 9090 Highway 100, Nashville, TN 37221.