Ellen Louise Keith was born April 10, 1934 in Coffee County, TN to Thomas and Lola Mae (Ewton) Johnson. Ellen passed away at her home in Morrison, TN on November 1, 2022 at the age of 88. She was a member of the Morrison Church of Christ. Ellen was preceded in death by her husband David, her parents and her sisters and brothers Sarah, Juanita, Lucy, Fred, Herman, Clayton, Leonard. She is survived by brothers Louis, Levon and Jerry.

Ellen married David Keith of Morrison, TN on May 24, 1952. To this union was born a son David Dwight Keith and granddaughter Gracie Mae Keith.

David and Ellen moved to Ohio in 1954 and worked for Teledyne Monarch Rubber Company for thirty-five years before retiring and moving back to the Fountain Grove community in 1990.

Ellen was dedicated to family, dependable and generous. She was a Tennessee Volunteer to her core. She was a strong supportive mother and a loving dedicated wife. She will be dearly missed.

Graveside service will be held Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 2:00 PM, at Fountain Grove Cemetery.

Visitation with the family will be held at Coffee County Funeral Chapel on, Monday, November 7, 2022, from 5:00PM until 7:00 PM.

Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Keith family.