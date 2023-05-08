Connect with us

Elizabeth Juanette Taylor

Published

Elizabeth Juanette Taylor, of Manchester, passed this life on Saturday, May 6th, 2023 at Community Care of Rutherford County at the age of 77.

Mrs. Taylor was born in Madison, Tennessee to the late Herlon and Mildred Stone Cox and was a member of First United Methodist Church in Manchester.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby W. Taylor. Mrs. Taylor is survived by one son, Tom Tritschler, III (Carmel); one brother, James Cox (Cheryl); and two grandchildren, Thomas Tritschler, IV and Hannah Bethany Tritschler.

A memorial service is being planned for a later date.

Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

