Elizabeth Jane Boyd

Published

Elizabeth Jane Boyd, age 72, of Manchester, TN passed away on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at her residence. She was born in Lynn County Texas on March 20, 1951 to the late Thomas Earl Bickle and Vivian Graham. Elizabeth was of the Baptist faith and a high school graduate.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip Boyd in 2016.

Elizabeth is survived by four children, Troy Boyd, Tim Bickle, Brandy Wallen and Samantha Guess. She is survived by one sister, Becky Priest of Texas and two grandchildren.    

Per her wishes, she will be cremated with no services being planned at this time.  

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

