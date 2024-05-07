Connect with us

News

Elementary Schools gearing up for Lemonade Day

Published

For thirsty folks on Thursday, May 16, 2024 if you can’t find a lemonade stand in Manchester, you’re not in Manchester, Tennessee!

​Lemonade Day Manchester is a youth entrepreneurship program that teaches students how to create a business plan, market a product, and determine the cost per cup of lemonade sold to make a profit.

The Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Manchester City and Coffee County Schools 4th and 5th graders, Lemonade Day will culminate in a community event on Thursday, May 16th, featuring lemonade stands around town led by student entrepreneurs.

In Manchester there will be a total of 31 lemonade stands from 10:30AM-1:30PM. One at each elementary school and 23 at partnering Chamber member businesses.

At the May 7, 2024, Chamber meeting, Manchester City Mayor Marilyn Howard read a proclamation making May 16, 2024 Lemonade Day in Manchester:

Thunder Radio had an opportunity to interview students from all 8 participating elementary schools. You can hear what these students had to say by tuning into “Connecting Coffee County”, Thursday, May 9, 2024 starting at 3PM.

New Union: Mrs. Reynolds, Abigail Bagley, Cooper Melton, Tucker Nowicki
Hickerson: Brody Kilgore, Colt Ridner, Briar Darnell
Hillsboro: Morgan Creager, Spencer Nelson, Sadie Brown, John Townshend
CSES: Marcus Monahan Piper Huddy Mrs. Cantrell Cooper Hopkins Clay Riddle
North: Logan Walker Gracie Bryan Isabella Pita
WES: Kingston Bellamy LLuvia Barrera Mrs. Lawson
East Coffee: Deklyn Bell, Ana Mitchell, Brooklyn Davis, Aeriona Sneed
Deerfield: Miss Cornelius, Oliver Bransford, Kevin Alpirez and Rozlynn Liggett

