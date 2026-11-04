ELECTION RESULTS: Bricken re-elected to state house; Blackburn wins TN Governor’s race; Broderick upsets DesJarlais

Republican Marsha Blackburn won Tennessee’s governor’s race, receiving 957,136 votes, or 45.52%, according to final unofficial results from the Tennessee Secretary of State. Democrat Jerri Green received 902,953 votes, or 42.95%, followed by independent David Hatley with 195,564 votes, or 9.30%, and Lauren Pinkston with 26,200, or 1.25%.

The state dashboard lists all 95 counties completed, or 100% reporting. Blackburn carried Coffee, Franklin, Bedford and Moore counties in our listening area:

Coffee County: Blackburn received 8,723 votes, Green 4,685, Hatley 1,900 and Pinkston 175.

Blackburn received 8,723 votes, Green 4,685, Hatley 1,900 and Pinkston 175. Franklin County: Blackburn received 7,342 votes, Green 3,659, Hatley 1,428 and Pinkston 100.

Blackburn received 7,342 votes, Green 3,659, Hatley 1,428 and Pinkston 100. Bedford County: Blackburn received 7,347 votes, Green 4,114, Hatley 1,411 and Pinkston 148.

Blackburn received 7,347 votes, Green 4,114, Hatley 1,411 and Pinkston 148. Moore County: Blackburn received 1,490 votes, Green 508, Hatley 271 and Pinkston 27.

Republican Rush Bricken won reelection to Tennessee House District 47, defeating Democrat Mike Stein 12,775 to 5,503. Bricken received 69.89% of the vote to Stein’s 30.11%, with both counties completed.

In Coffee County, Bricken received 10,366 votes to Stein’s 4,681. In Grundy County, Bricken received 2,409 votes to Stein’s 822.

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In the Fourth Congressional District, Democrat Victoria Broderick upset longtime Republican incumbent Scott DesJarlais by just 280 votes. The Secretary of State’s dashboard marks Broderick as the winner with 95,585 votes, or 48.87%, compared with DesJarlais’ 95,305 votes, or 48.73%. Independents Jacob Kristopher Anders received 2,833 votes and Clay Faircloth received 1,853.

All 11 counties in the congressional district completed reporting. DesJarlais carried several local counties despite losing the overall race:

Coffee County: DesJarlais received 10,254 votes to Broderick’s 4,674.

DesJarlais received 10,254 votes to Broderick’s 4,674. Franklin County: DesJarlais received 8,120 votes to Broderick’s 3,459.

DesJarlais received 8,120 votes to Broderick’s 3,459. Grundy County: DesJarlais received 2,494 votes to Broderick’s 793.

DesJarlais received 2,494 votes to Broderick’s 793. Cannon County: DesJarlais received 2,884 votes to Broderick’s 983.

DesJarlais received 2,884 votes to Broderick’s 983. Warren County: DesJarlais received 6,294 votes to Broderick’s 3,054.

DesJarlais received 6,294 votes to Broderick’s 3,054. Rutherford County: Broderick received 40,527 votes to DesJarlais’ 40,167.

Broderick’s 25,831-vote advantage in the Davidson County portion of the district helped overcome DesJarlais’ leads elsewhere. All results remain unofficial pending certification.