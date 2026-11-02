Election Day Is Tuesday in Tennessee; Voters Reminded to Bring Photo ID

Tennesseans will head to the polls Tuesday, November 3, for the 2026 State and Federal General Election.

Voters across the state will cast ballots in races for governor, U.S. Congress, the Tennessee General Assembly and other offices appearing on their local ballots.

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett’s office reminds voters that a federal or Tennessee state government-issued photo ID is generally required to vote in person. Acceptable identification includes a Tennessee driver’s license, U.S. passport or military photo ID. Expired identification may also be accepted.

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Voters who participated in early voting may not vote again on Election Day. Those who have not yet voted should report to their assigned Election Day polling location, which may differ from early voting locations.

Residents can confirm their polling location, check voter registration information and view a sample ballot through the state’s official GoVoteTN website at GoVoteTN.gov.

Voters with questions can also contact their local county election commission.

Source: Tennessee Secretary of State, Division of Elections and GoVoteTN.