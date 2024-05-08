Connect with us

Obituaries

Elaine Mayton Thomas

Published

Mrs. Elaine Mayton Thomas, age 75, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Manchester, TN.

Mrs. Thomas was born in Manchester, TN, to her late parents Mack Mayton and Juanita Smithson Mayton. She had a wonderful sense of humor, loved to cook, sing, draw, paint, and spend time with her children and grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Wayne Thomas; son, Leonard “Shayne” Finchum; stepson, Curtis Dale Thomas; daughter-in-heart Barbara Jane Finchum; siblings, Louise Mayton Ray and Mack Truman Mayton.

Mrs. Thomas is survived by children, Kenny Finchum (Sorrawee) of Beechgrove, Melanie Perry (Gary) of Hillsboro, and Melissa VanMeter (Otis Long) of Tullahoma; six grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation will be held Monday, May 13, 2024, from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Memorial services will be held Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at 11:00am in the chapel of Central Funeral Home.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Thomas family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com

